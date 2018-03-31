7NEWS First Alert Weather Event at Museum of the Great Plains

Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman says the sexual harassment complaints against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein were made by actresses who were effectively "prostitutes.".
In a rare and stinging defeat for government prosecutors in a terrorism case, the widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, has been acquitted of helping to plot the attack and lying to the FBI afterward.
Count Jalen Rose among those who want players to share in some of the millions brought in by the NCAA tournament.
There is rising concern about the vulnerability of more than 400 undersea cables that carry communications made every day across the world.
