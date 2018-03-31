7NEWS First Alert Weather Event at Museum of the Great Plains

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A busy day of tornado simulators and weather education took place Saturday during the annual 7NEWS First Alert Fifth Season event at The Museum of the Great Plains.

There was a tornado tunnel that showed you what it's like being in 70 mile-per-hour winds, the tornado theater and of course all of your favorite First Alert Meteorologists were on hand to talk about severe weather.

Families poured into the Museum of the Great Plains for an afternoon full of education and fun. 15-year-old Erika Dery said she was looking forward to learning more about Oklahoma history but not before making a stop in the tornado simulator and the tornado theater.

"I've experienced a tornado once and it is very like the real one. It's amazing how close they got it to the real thing,” Dery said.

After checking out the tornado attractions, visitors could continue to wander around the museum, free of charge. Eventually, they found their way to an area with several booths set up. That's where local business leaders were able to share information about how important they can be during times of severe weather.

"We get to do a one-on-one. People may ask something and it's all about the weather. What to expect, if it's on the weekends are you available, stuff that's really important weather wise. That's why we get to do it. That whole one-on-one conversation, them getting to know us, getting to know them personally is really what we're here for,” said Darryl Robinson, President of Robinson Air.

You didn't have to look far to find your favorite First Alert Meteorologists and 7News crew waiting to interact and answer any questions you may have.

"It's a great time for us to bring awareness to our fifth season, which is our severe weather season which really runs year round, especially the months of March, April, May and June are very busy around here for severe thunderstorms. It's great to bring awareness but it's also great to meet everybody in person. Most the time we're talking to the viewers through a camera but it's always nice to have that face to face interaction and go a little bit above and meet those folks in person,” said First Alert Meteorologist Matt DiPirro.

