Lawton teachers rally for funding for second day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton teachers lined the streets for the second time on Saturday rallying ahead of the planned walk out for pay raises and education funding. Those teachers are part of the group Southwest Oklahoma Teachers Unite. They were out with signs on Friday as well. Many of them held signs that read "Teachers Unite" and "Call Your Legislatures." Parents, students, and other faculty members also showed their support.
Teacher Lisa Ranson said the goal was to continue to raise awareness and unite the community.
"Our legislatures are trying to get us to think we are selfish and ungrateful when that's far from the truth,” said Ranson. “I would rather be home today working on my lesson plan as opposed to standing out here and doing this. My children have always come first they are my babies and I want the best for them."
The group will also participate in the walkout at the state capitol on Monday.
Saturday, March 31 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:02:48 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.
Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.
Saturday, March 31 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:32:59 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.
Friday, March 30 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-03-31 03:22:21 GMT
(Susan Clary via AP). In this Friday, March 30, 2018 photo released by Susan Clary, Noor Salman, second from right, and her attorneys pose for a photo after Salman was acquitted of lying to the FBI and helping her husband attack the Pulse nightclub in ...
In a rare and stinging defeat for government prosecutors in a terrorism case, the widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, has been acquitted of helping to plot the...
In a rare and stinging defeat for government prosecutors in a terrorism case, the widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, has been acquitted of helping to plot the attack and lying to the FBI afterward.