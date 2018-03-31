Lawton teachers rally for funding for second day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton teachers lined the streets for the second time on Saturday rallying ahead of the planned walk out for pay raises and education funding. Those teachers are part of the group Southwest Oklahoma Teachers Unite. They were out with signs on Friday as well. Many of them held signs that read "Teachers Unite" and "Call Your Legislatures." Parents, students, and other faculty members also showed their support.

Teacher Lisa Ranson said the goal was to continue to raise awareness and unite the community.

"Our legislatures are trying to get us to think we are selfish and ungrateful when that's far from the truth,” said Ranson. “I would rather be home today working on my lesson plan as opposed to standing out here and doing this. My children have always come first they are my babies and I want the best for them."

The group will also participate in the walkout at the state capitol on Monday.

