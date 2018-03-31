LPS students run to help homeless students

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton High Key Club held its 3rd Annual Stride 4 Shelter 5-K run on Saturday. The event was dedicated to raising money for homeless students. Students and teachers participated in the run. They also had a bubble machine for folks to enjoy.

Key Club member Foster Hillis said their goal was to have fun while breaking a sweat, but most importantly remember the reason behind the run.

"There are over 800 homeless students,” said Hillis. “That's half the population at Lawton High School and this is such an unknown almost epidemic that people just don't talk about and we really need to go out and support all of our homeless students."

Money raised from the run will be donated to the McKinney-Vento program fund to help those homeless students. If you would like to donate to the fund you can contact LPS directly.

