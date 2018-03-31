LPS students run to help homeless students - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LPS students run to help homeless students

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton High Key Club held its 3rd Annual Stride 4 Shelter 5-K run on Saturday. The event was dedicated to raising money for homeless students. Students and teachers participated in the run. They also had a bubble machine for folks to enjoy.

Key Club member Foster Hillis said their goal was to have fun while breaking a sweat, but most importantly remember the reason behind the run.

"There are over 800 homeless students,” said Hillis. “That's half the population at Lawton High School and this is such an unknown almost epidemic that people just don't talk about and we really need to go out and support all of our homeless students."

Money raised from the run will be donated to the McKinney-Vento program fund to help those homeless students. If you would like to donate to the fund you can contact LPS directly.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sister Jean stays faithful when Loyola's Final Four run ends

    Sister Jean stays faithful when Loyola's Final Four run ends

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:02:48 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-04-01 06:15:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
    Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.
    Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.

  • 3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 2:00 AM EDT2018-04-01 06:00:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.

  • Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:32:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 1:59 AM EDT2018-04-01 05:59:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.
    •   
Powered by Frankly