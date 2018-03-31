LPS students run to help homeless students

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton High Key Club held its 3rd Annual Stride 4 Shelter 5-K run on Saturday. The event was dedicated to raising money for homeless students. Students and teachers participated in the run. They also had a bubble machine for folks to enjoy.
Key Club member Foster Hillis said their goal was to have fun while breaking a sweat, but most importantly remember the reason behind the run.
"There are over 800 homeless students,” said Hillis. “That's half the population at Lawton High School and this is such an unknown almost epidemic that people just don't talk about and we really need to go out and support all of our homeless students."
Money raised from the run will be donated to the McKinney-Vento program fund to help those homeless students. If you would like to donate to the fund you can contact LPS directly.
Saturday, March 31 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:02:48 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-04-01 06:15:40 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.
Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.
Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 2:00 AM EDT2018-04-01 06:00:31 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.
Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.
Saturday, March 31 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:32:59 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 1:59 AM EDT2018-04-01 05:59:31 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.
Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.
Friday, March 30 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-03-31 03:22:21 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 2:02 AM EDT2018-04-01 06:02:08 GMT
(Susan Clary via AP). In this Friday, March 30, 2018 photo released by Susan Clary, Noor Salman, second from right, and her attorneys pose for a photo after Salman was acquitted of lying to the FBI and helping her husband attack the Pulse nightclub in ...
In a rare and stinging defeat for government prosecutors in a terrorism case, the widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, has been acquitted of helping to plot the...
In a rare and stinging defeat for government prosecutors in a terrorism case, the widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, has been acquitted of helping to plot the attack and lying to the FBI afterward.