Marlow man hurt in overnight crash

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Marlow man was sent to the hospital with head injuries after a crash in Grady county. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on County Road 1560 and 2770 just southwest of Rush Springs.

Austin Kuhlman was driving a pickup and went off the road and hit a tree.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

