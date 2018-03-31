Marlow man hurt in overnight crash - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Marlow man hurt in overnight crash

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Marlow man was sent to the hospital with head injuries after a crash in Grady county. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened around 2:15 Saturday  morning on County Road 1560 and 2770 just southwest of Rush Springs.

Austin Kuhlman was driving a pickup and went off the road and hit a tree.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sister Jean stays faithful when Loyola's Final Four run ends

    Sister Jean stays faithful when Loyola's Final Four run ends

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:02:48 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-04-01 06:15:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
    Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.
    Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.

  • 3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 2:00 AM EDT2018-04-01 06:00:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.

  • Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Wagner, Michigan end Loyola's run 69-57 in Final Four

    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:32:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 1:59 AM EDT2018-04-01 05:59:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.
    Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.
    •   
Powered by Frankly