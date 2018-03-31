Duncan man flown to hospital following crash

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A crash between a motorcycle and an SUV on Highway 7 sent a Duncan man to the hospital on Saturday.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:45 p.m. at the 6 Mile Road and Highway 7 intersection. Erin McCaslin of Marlow, who was not injured, was driving south on 6 Mile Road, and James Hatcher of Duncan was on a motorcycle heading east on the highway.
OHP says McCaslin failed to yield at the stop sign at that intersection, crossed the highway and in front of Hatcher's motorcycle. Hatcher hit the SUV in the right rear passenger side.
The crash slowed traffic down quiet a bit in that area as the eastbound lanes were shut down for just under an hour.
Hatcher was flown to OU Medical Center in serious condition. He sustained head, arm, leg, and internal injuries. He was wearing a helmet.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.
(Susan Clary via AP). In this Friday, March 30, 2018 photo released by Susan Clary, Noor Salman, second from right, and her attorneys pose for a photo after Salman was acquitted of lying to the FBI and helping her husband attack the Pulse nightclub in ...
In a rare and stinging defeat for government prosecutors in a terrorism case, the widow of the gunman who slaughtered 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, has been acquitted of helping to plot the...
