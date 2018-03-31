Duncan man flown to hospital following crash

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A crash between a motorcycle and an SUV on Highway 7 sent a Duncan man to the hospital on Saturday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:45 p.m. at the 6 Mile Road and Highway 7 intersection. Erin McCaslin of Marlow, who was not injured, was driving south on 6 Mile Road, and James Hatcher of Duncan was on a motorcycle heading east on the highway.

OHP says McCaslin failed to yield at the stop sign at that intersection, crossed the highway and in front of Hatcher's motorcycle. Hatcher hit the SUV in the right rear passenger side.

The crash slowed traffic down quiet a bit in that area as the eastbound lanes were shut down for just under an hour.

Hatcher was flown to OU Medical Center in serious condition. He sustained head, arm, leg, and internal injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

