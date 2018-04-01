Motorcyclist led Lawton police on chase - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Motorcyclist led Lawton police on chase

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A motorcyclist who led police on a chase in a north Lawton neighborhood is behind bars. Lawton police say around 2:15 on Saturday afternoon they tried to pull over a motorcyclist for speeding at Northwest 15th Street and Smith Avenue. The suspect did not slow down and police chased after him for about 4 blocks until the motorcycle crashed at 20th and Lincoln and then caught fire. The driver ran, but was caught a block away on 20th and Williams.

The driver had minor injuries. Lawton Police has not released the identity of the driver or his charges.

