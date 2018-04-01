Motorcyclist led Lawton police on chase

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A motorcyclist who led police on a chase in a north Lawton neighborhood is behind bars. Lawton police say around 2:15 on Saturday afternoon they tried to pull over a motorcyclist for speeding at Northwest 15th Street and Smith Avenue. The suspect did not slow down and police chased after him for about 4 blocks until the motorcycle crashed at 20th and Lincoln and then caught fire. The driver ran, but was caught a block away on 20th and Williams.
The driver had minor injuries. Lawton Police has not released the identity of the driver or his charges.
(AP Photo/B.K. Bangash). A Pakistani customer looks at a book of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at a book store in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 30, 2018. A Pakistani women's activist said Friday that Yousafzai, who has returned to Paki...
Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has arrived in her hometown of Mingora for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Salena Manni, the fiancee of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, holds the couple's son, Aiden as she and Clark's uncle, Curtis Gordon attend a rally aimed at ensuring Clark's memory and calling for police reform, Saturda...
The peaceful demonstration that drew between 200 and 300 people to a downtown park came a day after a private autopsy released by the family showed Stephon Clark was shot from behind.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.
