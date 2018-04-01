DPS security measures for teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA (KSWO)- If you plan to participate in the walkout on Monday, you’ll want to be sure to follow these instructions from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety:

Every person entering the Capitol building must go through security. Bring as few items with you as possible, lines will be long.

State employees who work at the Capitol can present their state ID to get into the building quicker.

Signs are allowed inside the Capitol, but they cannot be on a stick.

Banners are restricted from being posted on the walls.

Face masks are not allowed.

No overnight camping on Capitol grounds.

Guns, knives or any other weapons are all restricted.

Extra security measures will be in place.

The state has not determined a limit on the number of people who can be inside the building at the same time. State officials have the authority to limit the number of people of the size of a crowd becomes a safety issue.



If you are trying to get in contact with state offices remember many employees may be taking part in the walkout so, that may cause delays as well.

