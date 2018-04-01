DPS security measures for teacher walkout

A data breach at Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor has compromised the personal information of customers who shopped at department store chains.
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating "Hill Street Blues," has died.
The peaceful demonstration that drew between 200 and 300 people to a downtown park came a day after a private autopsy released by the family showed Stephon Clark was shot from behind.
The Trump administration is siding with the Palestine Liberation Organization in urging the Supreme Court to reject an appeal from American victims of terrorist attacks in Israel in the early 2000s.
