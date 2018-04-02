WATCH: Live coverage all day from the Oklahoma State Capitol - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KSWO) -

Thousands have gathered in Oklahoma City today to support teachers who are demanding for money for their classrooms and raises after going 10 years without one. 

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

We are live at the Capitol all day and will have live special reports throughout the day on KSWO.com and the 7News app as well as our Roku and FireTV channels.

If you are at the capitol, email pictures to news@kswo.com.

