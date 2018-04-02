Governor Fallin issues press release after Day 1 of the teacher - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Governor Fallin issues press release after Day 1 of the teacher walkout

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source State of Oklahoma) (Source State of Oklahoma)
OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KSWO) -

After an estimated 30,000 people descended on the State Capitol in Oklahoma City on Monday to protest for more education funding, Governor Mary Fallin has issued a statement on the situation.

The full release is below:

“I appreciate teachers coming to the Capitol today to talk with their elected officials. During the past three years, I have called for an increase in teacher salaries.  I was very proud to join with leaders of both parties to sign the largest teacher pay increase in Oklahoma’s history.  This legislation will provide an average teacher pay raise of $6,000 to our teachers.  That is a 16 percent average pay increase for teachers.  An additional $50 million was allocated for the state aid funding formula and textbooks.  In total, this represents a 19.74 percent increase in the appropriations for public schools. 

“Just like Oklahoma families, we are only able to do what our budget allows.  Significant revenue-raising measures were approved to make this pay raise and additional school funding possible.  We must be responsible not to neglect other areas of need in the state such as corrections and health and human services as we continue to consider additional education funding measures.  I look forward to continuing to talk with legislative leaders and teachers as we forge a positive pathway forward for education.”

Many school districts across the state say they will continue to rally at the capitol every day until more funding is provided for education in the state.

For full coverage of the teacher walkout, click here

You can count on us to keep you up-to-date with the latest information coming from Southwest Oklahoma and Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:25:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

  • Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester

    Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:04:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:18:41 GMT
    This March 31, 2018 photo made from video shows a woman being struck by a Sacramento County Sheriff's patrol vehicle during a demonstration over the shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police. (Guy Danilowitz via AP)This March 31, 2018 photo made from video shows a woman being struck by a Sacramento County Sheriff's patrol vehicle during a demonstration over the shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police. (Guy Danilowitz via AP)

    Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.

    Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.

  • Trump pushes Republicans to use 'nuclear option' on border

    Trump pushes Republicans to use 'nuclear option' on border

    Monday, April 2 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:53:33 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:14:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

    Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

    Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

    •   
Powered by Frankly