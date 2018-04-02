Educators and students rally outside of McDonald's for teacher walkout

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Because of the statewide teacher walkout Lawton Public School's decided to suspend classes on Tuesday.
No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.
