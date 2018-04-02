Duncan father, son have history in teacher walkout - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan father, son have history in teacher walkout

Father and son back at the Oklahoma State Capitol marching for education funding 28 years after marching for the first time. (Source David McGuire) Father and son back at the Oklahoma State Capitol marching for education funding 28 years after marching for the first time. (Source David McGuire)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Over in Duncan, a father and son came back from the teacher walkout rally at the capitol, 28 years after they attended the last walkout together. David McGuire and his father Mikel Davison are both educators at Duncan High School. They talked about then and now, fighting for education funding.

"It was not as large as it was today, but we marched around the capitol holding signs and participating democracy at its best," said David McGuire, Gov. US History teacher at Duncan High School.

"We were told then if we went that we would loose our jobs. 27 years later we are all still employed," said Mikel Davison, US History & Arts teacher at Duncan High School.

They echo what many teachers have said during the walkout that it's not just about pay raises. It's about the kids. A similar thing they were marching for in 1990.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:25:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

  • Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester

    Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:04:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:18:41 GMT
    This March 31, 2018 photo made from video shows a woman being struck by a Sacramento County Sheriff's patrol vehicle during a demonstration over the shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police. (Guy Danilowitz via AP)This March 31, 2018 photo made from video shows a woman being struck by a Sacramento County Sheriff's patrol vehicle during a demonstration over the shooting of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police. (Guy Danilowitz via AP)

    Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.

    Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.

  • Trump pushes Republicans to use 'nuclear option' on border

    Trump pushes Republicans to use 'nuclear option' on border

    Monday, April 2 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:53:33 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:14:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

    Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

    Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

    •   
Powered by Frankly