Duncan father, son have history in teacher walkout

Father and son back at the Oklahoma State Capitol marching for education funding 28 years after marching for the first time. (Source David McGuire)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Over in Duncan, a father and son came back from the teacher walkout rally at the capitol, 28 years after they attended the last walkout together. David McGuire and his father Mikel Davison are both educators at Duncan High School. They talked about then and now, fighting for education funding.

"It was not as large as it was today, but we marched around the capitol holding signs and participating democracy at its best," said David McGuire, Gov. US History teacher at Duncan High School.

"We were told then if we went that we would loose our jobs. 27 years later we are all still employed," said Mikel Davison, US History & Arts teacher at Duncan High School.

They echo what many teachers have said during the walkout that it's not just about pay raises. It's about the kids. A similar thing they were marching for in 1990.

