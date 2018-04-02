Lawton Ambucs invites teachers to monthly luncheon to discuss teacher walkout

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The Lawton Ambucs invited two local teachers to their monthly luncheon.



Wendy Deiorio of Cache Public Schools and Terri Mitchell of Lawton Public Schools spoke about the teacher walk out and funding.

They agreed House Bill 1010XX was a step forward in education for Oklahoma, but they said more needs to be done.

Mitchell said on average teachers spend about $1,500 dollars every year of their own money to purchase supplies or other things they need for students and the classroom.

“It just makes me sad that we are losing really good teachers. We have awesome teachers here in the state of Oklahoma, but we are losing teachers to other states because we are not competitive with our salaries," said Mitchell.

After the luncheon, members from Ambucs asked Mitchell and Deiorio questions and suggested ideas.



