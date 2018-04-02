Walkout schedule for Altus Public Schools, Great Plains Technology Center

Officials with Altus Public Schools and the Great Plains Technology Center have announced their plans for day two of the teacher walkout.

Altus Public Schools is the latest to join the list of districts closing for the walkout tomorrow. It will also be closed on Wednesday -- though certain events will still take place.



School officials say the ACT will still be given to Altus High School Juniors, and that students should report to the backdoor by the student parking lot at 7:45 Tuesday morning.



They say all extracurricular activities will go on as scheduled, and students attending Southwest Technology Center and WOSC will still be required to attend. Altus Public Schools will provide transportation as usual.



And high school students who attend the Great Plains Technology Center in Lawton will also be expected to attend classes.



Lawton Public Schools will not be running buses to the Tech Center, so students will have to arrange transportation.



But officials say any absences will be treated like activity day absences, so no student will be penalized for transportation issues if they are at a closed school.

