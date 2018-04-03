Lawton PD issues Silver Alert for missing 88-year-old - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton PD issues Silver Alert for missing 88-year-old

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
John McAlister went missing on Tuesday around Noon according to Lawton Police. (Source: LPD) John McAlister went missing on Tuesday around Noon according to Lawton Police. (Source: LPD)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The Lawton Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 88-year-old man on Tuesday. 

John McAlister went missing around 12:10 p.m. Authorities said he has several medical issues and suffers from memory loss. 

Officials believe he may be in the area of Edgewater Park at Lake Ellsworth but said he also made statements that he may be heading to an unknown location in Greer County, Oklahoma.

McAlister was last seen wearing a plaid flannel shirt with blue jeans and black shoes with a tan coat with a fur collar, a blue OU hat and a gold Timex watch with glasses. 

McAlister drives a white 2009 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup with the Oklahoma tag HPM-217. If you know where he is please call the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 3 wounded, female suspect dead in YouTube shooting

    3 wounded, female suspect dead in YouTube shooting

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:52:57 GMT

    Police Chief Ed Barberini said the woman believed to be the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Associated Press reports police are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute.

    Police Chief Ed Barberini said the woman believed to be the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Associated Press reports police are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute.

  • APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:05:23 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:50:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.

  • Impatient for wall, Trump wants US military to secure border

    Impatient for wall, Trump wants US military to secure border

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:25:20 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:48:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    •   
Powered by Frankly