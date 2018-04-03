Lawton PD issues Silver Alert for missing 88-year-old

John McAlister went missing on Tuesday around Noon according to Lawton Police. (Source: LPD)

The Lawton Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 88-year-old man on Tuesday.

John McAlister went missing around 12:10 p.m. Authorities said he has several medical issues and suffers from memory loss.

Officials believe he may be in the area of Edgewater Park at Lake Ellsworth but said he also made statements that he may be heading to an unknown location in Greer County, Oklahoma.

McAlister was last seen wearing a plaid flannel shirt with blue jeans and black shoes with a tan coat with a fur collar, a blue OU hat and a gold Timex watch with glasses.

McAlister drives a white 2009 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup with the Oklahoma tag HPM-217. If you know where he is please call the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.

