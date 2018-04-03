First Baptist East Lawton serving lunch during walkout

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - First Baptist East Lawton is stepping up and helping students during the teacher walkout. They were out on Tuesday in front of Park Lane Elementary on Lawton's east side, ready to hand out grab-and-go lunches. The church's community outreach pastor Zach Foley said they had Lunchables, Gogurt, and juice from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Foley said they saw a need, and then took action.

"Christ calls you to meet the needs the people around you so it's just our way of showing our love of Christ to the community," Foley said.

The church is also offering to drive students in the Golden Rule Estates to Carriage Hills for breakfast and lunch that is offered there.

