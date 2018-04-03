Some evacuations happening in Lone Wolf due to cotton gin blaze

A large fire at the Lone Wolf cotton gin has caused major damage and caused some evacuations. (Source KSWO)

A fire has reportedly destroyed the Lone Wolf cotton gin and threatened residences nearby.

A city official 7News spoke with said that at least eight departments have responded to the scene including Lone Wolf, Hobart, Altus, Mangum, Blair, Clinton, Gotebo and Granite.

The fire started early Tuesday afternoon and was fueled by winds which at times gusted over 40 mph.

Parts of the south side of Lone Wolf was being evacuated due to the blaze.

There is no confirmation about whether other structures have been damaged by the fire or if there have been any injuries.

