Some evacuations happening in Lone Wolf due to cotton gin blaze - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Some evacuations happening in Lone Wolf due to cotton gin blaze

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
A large fire at the Lone Wolf cotton gin has caused major damage and caused some evacuations. (Source KSWO) A large fire at the Lone Wolf cotton gin has caused major damage and caused some evacuations. (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
LONE WOLF, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A fire has reportedly destroyed the Lone Wolf cotton gin and threatened residences nearby.

A city official 7News spoke with said that at least eight departments have responded to the scene including Lone Wolf, Hobart, Altus, Mangum, Blair, Clinton, Gotebo and Granite.

The fire started early Tuesday afternoon and was fueled by winds which at times gusted over 40 mph. 

Parts of the south side of Lone Wolf was being evacuated due to the blaze.

There is no confirmation about whether other structures have been damaged by the fire or if there have been any injuries.

You can count on us to keep you updated on the situation.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 3 wounded, female suspect dead in YouTube shooting

    3 wounded, female suspect dead in YouTube shooting

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:52:57 GMT

    Police Chief Ed Barberini said the woman believed to be the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Associated Press reports police are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute.

    Police Chief Ed Barberini said the woman believed to be the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Associated Press reports police are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute.

  • APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    APNewsBreak: US suspects cellphone spying devices in DC

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-04-03 18:05:23 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:50:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE- In this April 30, 2015, file photo, a Capitol Hill staffer looks down at papers while on a cell phone while walking inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Home...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual...
    For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue eavesdropping devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages.

  • Impatient for wall, Trump wants US military to secure border

    Impatient for wall, Trump wants US military to secure border

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:25:20 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:48:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    •   
Powered by Frankly