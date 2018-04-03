Day 2: Local teachers continue fight for funding

Police Chief Ed Barberini said the woman believed to be the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Associated Press reports police are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute.
Police Chief Ed Barberini said the woman believed to be the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Associated Press reports police are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute.
Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.
Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.
A fire has reportedly destroyed the Lone Wolf cotton gin and threatened residences nearby.
A fire has reportedly destroyed the Lone Wolf cotton gin and threatened residences nearby.
The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.
The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.