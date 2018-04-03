Gov. Mary Fallin signs $2.9 billion funding bill for schools - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Mary Fallin signs $2.9 billion funding bill for schools

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - As the statewide teacher walkout prepares to enter its third day, Governor Mary Fallin has signed a series of bills aimed at providing funding for schools, teachers and support staff.

The $2.9 billion appropriation bill was signed for the 2019 fiscal year, and is a roughly 19 percent increase from the current fiscal year's appropriation bill.

HB 3705  includes $353.5 million for teacher pay, $52 million for support personnel pay, $33 million for textbooks, $17 million for state aid and $24.7 million for health benefits.

The total increase in education funding amounts to just over $480 million dollars.

In addition, the governor signed bills providing a $1,250 pay raise for school support personnel and a bill that provides a tiered pay raise for state employees.

All three measures go into effect July 1.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • While revered after death, MLK not as popular in life

    While revered after death, MLK not as popular in life

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-03 11:31:51 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 09:26:31 GMT

    Martin Luther King Jr.'s popularity in the late 60s waned because of the stances he took on thorny issues. 

    Martin Luther King Jr.'s popularity in the late 60s waned because of the stances he took on thorny issues. 

  • First Alert Forecast: A couple of nice days before Friday's cold front

    First Alert Forecast: A couple of nice days before Friday's cold front

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:13 AM EDT2018-04-04 09:13:04 GMT
    Source KSWOSource KSWO

    Nice today and tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front on Friday

    Nice today and tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front on Friday

  • Trump wants US military to secure border until wall is built

    Trump wants US military to secure border until wall is built

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:54 AM EDT2018-04-04 08:54:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    •   
Powered by Frankly