Gov. Mary Fallin signs $2.9 billion funding bill for schools

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - As the statewide teacher walkout prepares to enter its third day, Governor Mary Fallin has signed a series of bills aimed at providing funding for schools, teachers and support staff.



The $2.9 billion appropriation bill was signed for the 2019 fiscal year, and is a roughly 19 percent increase from the current fiscal year's appropriation bill.



HB 3705 includes $353.5 million for teacher pay, $52 million for support personnel pay, $33 million for textbooks, $17 million for state aid – and $24.7 million for health benefits.



The total increase in education funding amounts to just over $480 million dollars.



In addition, the governor signed bills providing a $1,250 pay raise for school support personnel — and a bill that provides a tiered pay raise for state employees.



All three measures go into effect July 1.

