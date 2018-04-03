Special elections results - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Special elections results

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Voters made their voices heard in Tuesday's special elections.

In Stephens County, residents chose a leader for the city of Duncan, re-electing Ritchie Dennington as mayor.

He ran against former Duncan mayor Gene Brown and won with 56 percent of the vote.

And in Comanche County, voters in Indiahoma approved a $430,000 school bond, with 78-percent of voters in favor.

That bond used for upgrades to the high school gym as well as elementary and middle schools.

And 66 percent voters also approved a one-tenth of a penny tax to fund renovations at the Great Plains Technology Center.

