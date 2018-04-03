Fire destroys Lone Wolf Cotton Gin - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fire destroys Lone Wolf Cotton Gin

Source: KSWO

LONE WOLF, OK (KSWO) - Firefighters are working to figure out exactly what caused a fire that destroyed the cotton gin in Lone Wolf Tuesday afternoon.

It started around 3:00 p.m.

Firefighters say the wind was a factor, causing the fire to spread faster and making it more difficult to put out.

The flames spread to a barn containing chemicals, and the smoke produced in the fire forced the closure of Highway 9 and evacuations.

Deputy James Walls with the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department said, "We started an evacuation plan for the south side of town because of the chemicals and dismissed school early.  We'll stay here through the night to continue to fight the fire and monitor it through the night."

No one was injured in the fire.
The American Red Cross is set up at the Lutheran church in Lone Wolf and will remain open throughout the night.
Deputy Walls didn't say exactly what the chemical was inside the barn, but said the proper authorities were called regarding its cleanup.


Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.


 

