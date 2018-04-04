Comanche man killed, woman injured in wreck on Highway 81

A viewer sent a picture of the scene on Highway 81 where a Comanche man was killed. (Source KSWO Viewer)

One person was killed and another was flown to the hospital after a crash in Grady County on Tuesday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 68-year-old Ernest Tullos and 66-year-old Carla Tullos both of Comanche, were traveling south on U.S. 81 around 2:00 p.m. when another vehicle attempted to enter the highway from CR 1520. The man hit the truck driven by Tullos, sending it off the roadway and causing it to roll at least one time. Mr. Tullos was pinned in the vehicle for 20 minutes before being freed by the Rush Springs Fire Department.

Mr. Tullos was pronounced dead at the scene. Mrs. Tullos was flown by Air Evan to OU Medical Center and was admitted in good condition with head injuries.

The wreck is still being investigated by the OHP.

