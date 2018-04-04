Oklahoma authorities say man fatally shot by police

The OSBI is investigating after a man was shot by Okmulgee police and later died. (Source OSBI)

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says its agents are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by police at a motel in Okmulgee.

The OSBI says officers were called to investigate a disturbance at the motel at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and found a man threatening to kill himself while holding a knife to his throat.

The agency says in a news release that the man was told to drop the knife, but instead advanced toward the officers and was shot. He later died at a hospital in the town about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City.

The names of the man and the officers involved were not immediately released and an OSBI spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone call for additional comment.

