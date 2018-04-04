Subject of Lawton Silver Alert found safe - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Subject of Lawton Silver Alert found safe

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
John McAlister went missing on Tuesday around Noon according to Lawton Police. (Source: LPD) John McAlister went missing on Tuesday around Noon according to Lawton Police. (Source: LPD)

  • Also on KSWO.comMore>>

  • Lawton PD issues Silver Alert for missing 88-year-old

    Lawton PD issues Silver Alert for missing 88-year-old

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:17:19 GMT
    John McAlister went missing on Tuesday around Noon according to Lawton Police. (Source: LPD)John McAlister went missing on Tuesday around Noon according to Lawton Police. (Source: LPD)
    John McAlister went missing on Tuesday around Noon according to Lawton Police. (Source: LPD)John McAlister went missing on Tuesday around Noon according to Lawton Police. (Source: LPD)

    The Lawton Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 88-year-old man on Tuesday. 

    The Lawton Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 88-year-old man on Tuesday. 

BEAVER COUNTY, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The Lawton Police Department says John McAlister, the subject of a Silver Alert issued on Tuesday, has been found safe.

They told 7News that he was found in Beaver County by the sheriff's department. McAlister was found in his vehicle and appears to be unharmed but is being checked out by medical personnel.

Beaver County is located in the panhandle of Oklahoma.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:16:09 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

  • Correction: Trump story on securing US-Mexico border

    Correction: Trump story on securing US-Mexico border

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:25:20 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:09 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:09:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

  • Trump working with governors to send troops to guard border

    Trump working with governors to send troops to guard border

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:09 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:09:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    •   
Powered by Frankly