Subject of Lawton Silver Alert found safe

The Lawton Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 88-year-old man on Tuesday.

John McAlister went missing on Tuesday around Noon according to Lawton Police. (Source: LPD)

The Lawton Police Department says John McAlister, the subject of a Silver Alert issued on Tuesday, has been found safe.

They told 7News that he was found in Beaver County by the sheriff's department. McAlister was found in his vehicle and appears to be unharmed but is being checked out by medical personnel.

Beaver County is located in the panhandle of Oklahoma.

