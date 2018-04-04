Subject of Lawton Silver Alert found safe - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Subject of Lawton Silver Alert found safe

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
John McAlister went missing on Tuesday around Noon according to Lawton Police. (Source: LPD)

BEAVER COUNTY, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The Lawton Police Department says John McAlister, the subject of a Silver Alert issued on Tuesday, has been found safe.

They told 7News that he was found in Beaver County by the sheriff's department. McAlister was found in his vehicle and appears to be unharmed but is being checked out by medical personnel.

Beaver County is located in the panhandle of Oklahoma.

