'Moonlight Walk Against Drugs' rescheduled due to weather

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma has announced that they have rescheduled the annual "Moonlight Walk Against Drugs" due to the threat of severe weather.

The 27th annual event was set to take place Friday night from 6:00 to 8:30 at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton.

The event will now take place on April 27 at the same time and place.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day for Friday due to the threat of strong wind and large hail. Download the First Alert 7 Weather App for the latest updates on these storm chances.

