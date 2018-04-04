DPS: Outside groups showing up at State Capitol, some have histo - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

DPS: Outside groups showing up at State Capitol, some have history of violence

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Teachers are rallying at the Capitol demanding funding for education across the state, but officials say some outside groups are showing up and could cause problems. (Source KSWO) Teachers are rallying at the Capitol demanding funding for education across the state, but officials say some outside groups are showing up and could cause problems. (Source KSWO)
OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KSWO) -

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says they are monitoring a number of outside groups which are showing up at the State Capitol but are not there as part of the teacher walkout.

According to the statement, DPS says that some of the groups "have been known to show violent behavior during non-violent rallies." They also say there have been reports of threats being made towards lawmakers.

No specific information was released on what groups may be involved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Correction: Trump story on securing US-Mexico border

    Correction: Trump story on securing US-Mexico border

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:25:20 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:09 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:09:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

    Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

  • Trump working with governors to send troops to guard border

    Trump working with governors to send troops to guard border

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:09 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:09:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

  • Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:07 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:07:40 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    •   
Powered by Frankly