DPS: Outside groups showing up at State Capitol, some have history of violence

Teachers are rallying at the Capitol demanding funding for education across the state, but officials say some outside groups are showing up and could cause problems. (Source KSWO)

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says they are monitoring a number of outside groups which are showing up at the State Capitol but are not there as part of the teacher walkout.

According to the statement, DPS says that some of the groups "have been known to show violent behavior during non-violent rallies." They also say there have been reports of threats being made towards lawmakers.

No specific information was released on what groups may be involved.