DPS: Outside groups showing up at State Capitol, some have history of violence

Teachers are rallying at the Capitol demanding funding for education across the state, but officials say some outside groups are showing up and could cause problems. (Source KSWO)
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says they are monitoring a number of outside groups which are showing up at the State Capitol but are not there as part of the teacher walkout.
According to the statement, DPS says that some of the groups "have been known to show violent behavior during non-violent rallies." They also say there have been reports of threats being made towards lawmakers.
No specific information was released on what groups may be involved.
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.
Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.
(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A woman walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Asian stock markets were mixed in early trading Wednesday as investors digested the latest volley o...
Stocks in the US and Europe are sinking after the US and China both announced details of proposed tariffs, escalating a trade dispute between the two largest economies in the world.
(AP Photo/Khampha Bouaphanh). In this June 13, 2006, file photo, Utah National Guard soldiers work on extending a border fence in San Luis, Ariz., President Donald Trump said April 3, 2018, he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border ...
President Donald Trump will be signing a proclamation directing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security to work together with governors to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.
