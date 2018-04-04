Boys and Girls Club no longer accepting members because of teach - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Boys and Girls Club no longer accepting members because of teacher walkout

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter


LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -As the teacher walkout continues, The Lawton Boys and Girls Club is no longer accepting applications for current or new members.

On top of schools being closed because of the walkout, they're short staffed. They've seen an influx of kids coming in since Monday and they want to make sure they can handle the demand

"We've been pretty busy with about 70 to 75 kids each day," said Miss Kesha Cable.

On top of seeing more and more kids come in, The Lawton Boys and Girls Club also extended their hours of operation.

"For right now it's 7:45 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon and that's just for when school is out," Cable said.

Miss Kesha Cable is the Club Secretary and has only been in the position for a few weeks.Including herself they have about 5 workers and 3 volunteers who help out when they can. 

While it can be tough during the teacher walkout, Miss Kesha said she enjoys its.

" I love these kids and they really touch my heart....they're really awesome if you come down here and just take a look around...some of the kids...makes me want to tear up," Cable said.

Students also love the activities at the club. From basketball, air hockey, playing games inside to the computer or watching TV there is something for everyone to do.

"I like going in the Team Room and going in the gym playing and talking to my friends and drawing," said Robels.

Even though students are not in school, they’ve heard a lot about the teacher walkout and believe teachers are standing up for a good cause.

“From what I see of what we have in our textbooks, they don’t have the correct information in them and they are old and ripped up," said Suarez.

If you would like to become a volunteer for the Lawton Boys and Girls Club visit there officer on Southwest "F" Avenue and fill out an application. A background check is required.

Miss Kesha said they will start accepting new or current members after April 13.

