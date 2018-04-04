96th annual Oklahoma Fire Chiefs Association conference

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Fire officials from across the state are in Lawton for a conference.
The Oklahoma Fire Chiefs Association is having its 96th Annual Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center in Lawton.
They started the conference Wednesday by playing a round of golf to get to know each other or catch up.
They then went to Fire Station Eight for a welcome reception and will get to business Thursday. They'll start the day with a memorial service to remember the fire fighters who have passed in the last year. After that they'll discuss some business items and hear from some guest speakers.
Fire Chief Dewayne Burk says the speakers will discuss mental health issues such as PTSD and how fire departments can help their firefighters deal with the issues they deal with on a daily basis.
Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
Thursday, April 5 2018 1:39 AM EDT2018-04-05 05:39:32 GMT
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
Thursday, April 5 2018 1:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 05:38:37 GMT
(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.
Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-04-04 14:04:59 GMT
Thursday, April 5 2018 1:37 AM EDT2018-04-05 05:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A woman walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Asian stock markets were mixed in early trading Wednesday as investors digested the latest volley o...
Stocks in the US and Europe are sinking after the US and China both announced details of proposed tariffs, escalating a trade dispute between the two largest economies in the world.
Stocks in the US and Europe are sinking after the US and China both announced details of proposed tariffs, escalating a trade dispute between the two largest economies in the world.
Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:25:20 GMT
Thursday, April 5 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-04-05 05:20:01 GMT
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.
Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.
Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.