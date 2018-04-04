96th annual Oklahoma Fire Chiefs Association conference

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Fire officials from across the state are in Lawton for a conference.

The Oklahoma Fire Chiefs Association is having its 96th Annual Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center in Lawton.



They started the conference Wednesday by playing a round of golf to get to know each other or catch up.



They then went to Fire Station Eight for a welcome reception and will get to business Thursday.

They'll start the day with a memorial service to remember the fire fighters who have passed in the last year. After that they'll discuss some business items and hear from some guest speakers.

Fire Chief Dewayne Burk says the speakers will discuss mental health issues such as PTSD and how fire departments can help their firefighters deal with the issues they deal with on a daily basis.



The convention will wrap up on April 6th.

