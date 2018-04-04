Grandparents help watch students during walkout - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Grandparents help watch students during walkout

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton families have found themselves working to watch over kids with schools closed during the statewide teacher walkout.

Many schools in the area announced a fourth day of closures, including Lawton Public Schools, which has said the the district would remain closed indefinitely due to the teacher walkout.

While families across the state are affected by the walkout, many kids playing on at the park on Wednesday were seemingly unaware of what was going on at the State Capitol. Most of the adults at the park, including Becky Tannery, were watching their grandkids who would usually be at school.

"It's going to be a good thing, but it's just a little bit difficult for the time being," Tannery said.

Tannery is a retired teacher and said she’s happily watched them all week.

"And everywhere I've been, I've noticed a lot of grandparents with their children, and that's our job,” she said. “That's what we get to do in order to help our children, and it's been great."

She said she's for the teachers and understands why they're walking out but says it's a doubled edged sword.

"It's difficult on parents because they had to find places for their kids to stay and it's easier for some than it is for others," Tannery said.

She said it's added stress to her daughter's life because her daughter doesn't want to be a burden, but Tannery said she doesn't mind at all.

"This is an emergency in my opinion and something that needs to be done so we do what we have to do," she said.

