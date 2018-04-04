Hamburger supper for Walters Fire Department - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Hamburger supper for Walters Fire Department

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
WALTERS, OK (KSWO) – The city of Walters is inviting the community out for a delicious meal to support the fire department.

They're hosting the annual hamburger cookout for the volunteer fire department Thursday night.

For just $8, attendees can get a fresh-made dinner including a hamburger, chips and a drink.

The funds all go toward the department, and city manager Shawn Strange explained the supper helps them buy new equipment to better keep the area safe.

"Being a volunteer department, some of our trucks and equipment is 22 years old, some of our gear is ten years old, he said, so we want to keep our firefighters safe and able to perform their duties."

The supper runs from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. and will be held at the fire station.

