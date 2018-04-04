Oklahoma House votes on internet sales tax bill - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma House votes on internet sales tax bill

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Source KSWO Source KSWO

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted in support of an internet sales tax bill that legislators believe could help bring the statewide teacher walkout to a close.

House lawmakers voted 92-7 in favor of House Bill 1019XX  with every lawmaker from Southwest Oklahoma in favor.

1019XX would require third-party retailers on Amazon to collect sales tax for Oklahoma and is expected to bring in $20 million dollars annually for education.

The bill will head to the senate Thursday -- along with House Bill 1013XX ball-and-dice legislation that's also projected to bring in an annual 20-million dollars.

Oklahoma Education Association president Alicia Priest praised the passage of 1019XX, saying, quote, "Our win for kids today was only possible because of the energy educators and students have brought to the Capitol this week. But our elected leaders have more work to do for our students."

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:45 AM EDT2018-04-05 05:45:16 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

  • Police: Officers mistake pipe for gun, fatally shoot man

    Police: Officers mistake pipe for gun, fatally shoot man

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:56 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:56:03 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-04-05 05:44:23 GMT
    New York City police say officers fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm. (Source: Raycom Media)New York City police say officers fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm. (Source: Raycom Media)

    New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.

    New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.

  • Trump signs proclamation directing troops to secure border

    Trump signs proclamation directing troops to secure border

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 04:26:14 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:42 AM EDT2018-04-05 05:42:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2006, file photo, members of the California National Guard work next to the U.S.-Mexico border fence Wednesday, June 21, 2006, near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego. President Donald Trump ...

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.

    •   
Powered by Frankly