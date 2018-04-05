Free tax assistance still available in Lawton

Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has opened at least three cases related to threats made against lawmakers.
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.
