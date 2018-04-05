Free tax assistance still available in Lawton - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Free tax assistance still available in Lawton

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

If you still have not finished filing your taxes for this year, there is still time to get free help to get it done.

The Great Plains Improvement Foundation will be offering free help at their main location located at #2 SE Lee Blvd. Suite 200 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays. The service will continue until April 17 which is your last day to file. 

The service is being provided by the IRS' Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Officials with the foundation say they generally help people who have an income of $54,000 or less to prepare and file their taxes for free.

If you are seeking assistance, you must have a photo ID and Social Security card for yourself, spouses and dependents. You should also bring your W-2, 1099s, a copy of your 2017 tax return and any other information concerning your income and expenses for 2017. If filing jointly, both spouses must be present.

You can call to set up an appointment at 580-353-2364. If you need to find a closer location to where you live, go to IRS.gov and search for "VITA."

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:36:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-04-05 21:07:15 GMT
    (Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...(Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

  • Oklahoma GOP leaders scramble to end teacher strike

    Oklahoma GOP leaders scramble to end teacher strike

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-04-05 05:26:17 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-04-05 21:01:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Teachers from Apollo elementary school in the Putnam City school district of Oklahoma City, wave signs at passing cars outside the state Capitol as protests over school funding continue for the third day in Oklahoma City, Wednes...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Teachers from Apollo elementary school in the Putnam City school district of Oklahoma City, wave signs at passing cars outside the state Capitol as protests over school funding continue for the third day in Oklahoma City, Wednes...

    Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.

    Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.

  • AP: Record number of women file to run for US House seats

    AP: Record number of women file to run for US House seats

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-04-05 21:01:45 GMT
    A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    •   
Powered by Frankly