Free tax assistance still available in Lawton

If you still have not finished filing your taxes for this year, there is still time to get free help to get it done.

The Great Plains Improvement Foundation will be offering free help at their main location located at #2 SE Lee Blvd. Suite 200 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays. The service will continue until April 17 which is your last day to file.

The service is being provided by the IRS' Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Officials with the foundation say they generally help people who have an income of $54,000 or less to prepare and file their taxes for free.

If you are seeking assistance, you must have a photo ID and Social Security card for yourself, spouses and dependents. You should also bring your W-2, 1099s, a copy of your 2017 tax return and any other information concerning your income and expenses for 2017. If filing jointly, both spouses must be present.

You can call to set up an appointment at 580-353-2364. If you need to find a closer location to where you live, go to IRS.gov and search for "VITA."

