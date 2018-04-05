A Child Who Hopes: Tiara

Tiara is hoping she can find a home with your help. (Source KSWO)

Tiara is 15 and looking for a family to call her own. She loves to draw so 7NEWS reporter Haley Wilson took her to meet local artist Robert Peterson.

Art is something Tiara has been interested in for as long as she can remember. It's also a way of expressing herself and how she spends most of her free time.

"Usually things with ribbons going through it like swirled with somebody's name through it," Tiara said as she described her artwork.

Local artist Robert Peterson taught her how to bring it to life. He then taught her how to use a blending tool to make the pencil markings look smoother and softer. Throughout the process, Peterson showed her different techniques, making sure she understood what she was learning.

Tiara's favorite subject in school is reading and she wants to go to college to be a model or a tattoo artist. Tiara hopes to have a family that will give her a chance. She's been in DHS custody since she was just one year old. In that time, she's been moved from foster home to foster home before finally going to a group home.

"Sometimes it was fun, and sometimes it was boring," she said.

She said she'd be happy if a family was willing to adopt her.

"A nice family that doesn't yell at you for every little thing you do," Tiara said describing her ideal home.

If you have room in your heart for Tiara, please call the Department of Human Services at 580- 471-7942.

