Newcastle man finds skeletal remains

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
NEWCASTLE, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Newcastle man who was hunting for mushrooms found something he didn't expect -- human remains, now police are investigating.

According to officials, the man found the remains on Wednesday and called local police. The OSBI was brought in to assist the Newcastle Police Department as they search the area for scattered remains. They have also called in an anthropologist with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to assist. 

The area they are searching is in the 1000 block of NE 34th Street in Newcastle. 

The medical examiner's office will identify the remains if possible.

