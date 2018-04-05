Altus resident named to Oklahoma State Supreme Court - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus resident named to Oklahoma State Supreme Court

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Judge Richard Darby has become the newest justice of the Oklahoma State Supreme Court. (Source OK.gov) Judge Richard Darby has become the newest justice of the Oklahoma State Supreme Court. (Source OK.gov)
An Altus resident has been named as the newest justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Governor Mary Fallin named District Judge Richard Darby to the bench on Thursday to replace the retiring Justice Joseph Watt.

Darby has been a judge for over 30 years, most recently he served as district judge for the 3rd Judicial District which serves Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, Greer and Harmon counties. 

State Supreme Court justices are chosen by the governor after the Oklahoma Judicial Nominating Commission narrows the list of applicants down to three.

“Judge Richard Darby has demonstrated during his long career on the bench to be extremely knowledgeable of the law,” said Fallin in a statement. “He is thorough, shown by his willingness to take the time to independently research challenging legal issues before issuing an order. He is a fair, impartial, even-handed, and practical judge who will serve our state’s highest court well.”

Supreme Court justices serve on the court as long as they are able and must appear on the ballot and be retained by voters every six years, according to state statute. 

