OSBI investigating threats against lawmakers

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has opened at least three cases related to threats made against lawmakers.

According to a release, lawmakers began contacting the OSBI about potential threats in the past 24 hours. They say a fourth case could soon be opened.

A special agent is routinely assigned to the Capitol during legislative sessions to investigate any threats made against lawmakers.

