AP Government students study for exam at Bakery & Co.

National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to...
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.
Some students from Lawton High School are not letting the teacher walkout stop them from preparing for their Advanced Placement tests in May. On Thursday morning they met with their teacher at Bakery and Company on Cache Road to study for the AP Government exam.
