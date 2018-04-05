Fire Chiefs conference continues

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The 96th annual Fire Chiefs conference went into full swing Thursday with a day full of events meetings and speeches.



Fire Chiefs from across the state gathered for the conference, where speakers discussed the mental health issues firefighters face while on the job.



Fire chief Dewayne Burk was happy this year's conference was held in Lawton.

"It's exciting to have it here – gives us a great opportunity to meet and greet, and kind of show off our community, and some of the progress we've been making,” he said. "Lawton is a great community, and it’s awesome we get to invite our friends from across the state and see what we have to offer."



The conference continued this evening with a special banquet, which featured live entertainment, an award presentation -- and a speech from U.S. Fire Administrator Keith Bryant.

