Lawton Speedway prepared for opening weekend

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The Lawton Speedway is preparing for an exciting but chilly opening weekend.

The owners gave the race track a much needed face lift by adding new clay. They also bought new speakers so the crowd can hear the announcers better as well as upgrading some things in the concessions stands...all things they hope make your experience at the speedway more enjoyable.

It's been a long and busy off season for Kyle Ezell and his family, the owners of Lawton Speedway.



This track is now coated with new clay, something they do every four years that will help make the racing a little better.



"There's more of it so it can hold the moisture in it longer,' said Ezell. "Last year we were getting down to where it was really thin. The race track is built on a bed of rocks for drainage purposes."



With hilly temperatures predicted for this weekend, Ezell hopes people still come out to enjoy the show.



"I wish the weather forecast was a little bit better because it is very rewarding to do all of this work and opening night comes and people come out to see it," said Ezell. "You get a good crowd and a bunch of race cars in the pits and it's great. It feels great. It kind of pays off all of your hard work for the winter."



Opening night will feature all five classes of races.



"Our food is really good in the concession stands," said Ezell. "Our staff is friendly and our prices are very reasonable or affordable for a family to come out and see what we have to offer. I think they will be back once they see what's going on out here. They will enjoy it."

Ahead of the race Saturday, there will be a car show hosted by the Lawton Speedway Drivers and Fans Association. It will be at 4800 NW Cache Road from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The first race at the speedway will be that night at 8:00 pm.

