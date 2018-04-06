Duncan man facing felony charge after robbery

President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.
The trend has grown 900 percent among high school students in recent years, according to the U.S. surgeon general.
The trend has grown 900 percent among high school students in recent years, according to the U.S. surgeon general.
Altus police arrested three people on Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run.
Altus police arrested three people on Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run.