Duncan man facing felony charge after robbery - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan man facing felony charge after robbery

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Rogers is charged with first-degree robbery after a fight in Duncan last week.
DUNCAN, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Duncan man is in jail facing multiple charges after a bloody altercation last week.

According to court documents, authorities were dispatched to the area of 12th and Mulberry after a man was found lying in the roadway. When officers arrived they found the victim who had suffered severe injuries to his face and the back of his head. The man told police that he had been involved in a fight with two other men. A witness described seeing the victim being dragged by two other men who ran off when they arrived. 

Officers searched the area and that is when they located a suspect matching the description given by the victim. The man, later identified as Joshua Rogers, was wearing bloody clothes and had injuries consistent with being in a fight.

The victim had told police that a phone and wallet had been taken during the original altercation. Officers were able to locate a phone laying on the ground near Rogers when police made contact with him.

Rogers was taken into custody and is facing charges of first-degree robbery which is a felony.

