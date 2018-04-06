Altus police arrest 3 after Thursday night hit-and-run

Altus police arrested three people on Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run.

According to police, the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of North Navajoe and East A Street. Police say a white truck ran a stop sign and hit a blue truck in the side, causing the blue truck to roll over. The white truck then left the scene. The two occupants of the blue truck suffered minor injuries in the accident. Police say witnesses told them the driver of the white truck pulled over a block later and switched places with a passenger after the crash.

The truck was later found in a garage at a home in the 1000 block of North Chalmers. Police took three people into custody at the home. Deangela Rodriguez, 21, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, disobeying a stop sign and no insurance. 48-year-old Ricky Mesa was arrested on charges of no drivers license and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. 53-year-old Mary Kruger was arrested and charged with obstruction.

All three were booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.