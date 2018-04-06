I-44 bridge dedicated to fallen soldier, Fort Sill native

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - A fallen soldier born at Fort Sill and raised with a love for the military was honored on Friday. A bridge on I-44 over Medicine Bluff Creek has been named the "Corporal Wilfred Flores Junior Memorial Bridge."

"You know he would've loved this," Vicky Flores, Wilfred Flores Jr.'s mother said.

Vicky guesses how her son would've reacted to all this attention.

"At the same time he would be over there cutting up with his buddies and saying isn't this cool? Isn't this special? I'm all that!" Vicky said.

Wilfred Flores Junior died in Iraq over 10 years ago at age 20. Since then, his family has set up a scholarship in his name and a computer lab at the Fort Sill Youth Center is named after him.

His mother says it's not just about him, but what's behind the effort.

"As a parent, I'm doing everything I can to help remember my son, but also all fallen soldiers," Vicky said. "All military past, present and future."

In the Hall of Remembrance on Fort Sill with fallen soldiers' photos looking on, friends and family shared stories and tears.

"They're here for him, and it's very heartwarming and it's very humbling," Vicky said.

It took a year to get the bridge renamed with Vicky working with Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation Director Brenda Spencer-Raglene along with state senators and representatives and the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.

"It truly takes a team to stay focused because we all get busy but we're never too busy to stop and pause and really think about the military," Spencer Raglene said. "To thank our community as well. For one, wanting to honor and wanting to show that respect and that appreciation."

The sign is up now for anyone passing through to take a moment to remember Flores and the countless others who sacrificed for their country.

