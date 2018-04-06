Stephens County man facing animal abuse charges in the death of two horses

Lewis Chastain has been charged in connection with the deaths of two horses in Bray. (Source Stephens County Jail)

An arrest has been made in connection with an animal abuse case in Bray.

7News brought you the story earlier this year after the carcasses of two horses were found on a farm near Bray. One of the horses appeared to have been dragged by its neck from a barn to a field about 80 yards away with a rope, while still alive. Another had signs that it had been killed after receiving trauma to its head.

According to court documents, officers investigating the incident found multiple signs that animals had been severely malnourished for a long period of time. At the time of the alleged crime, Chastain was renting the property from another man and was no longer living at the residence.

Last week, Stephens County authorities obtained an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Lewis Wayne Chastain, charging the man with multiple charges including two counts of animal abuse.

Chastain was taken into custody and booked into the Stephens County Jail.

