Gregory Miller sentenced to 17 years in prison - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gregory Miller sentenced to 17 years in prison

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
TILLMAN COUNTY, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Gregory Miller, Jr. has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for child abuse in the death of his girlfriend's son.

A jury recommended that sentence back in December, and on Friday, a Tillman County judge agreed. Miller was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of 18-month-old Lane Fairchild.

A jury found him not guilty of murder but did convict him of child abuse.

A jury found Kelly Fairchild, Lane's mother, guilty of murder and recommended she serve life with the chance of parole.

Her sentencing is expected in June.

