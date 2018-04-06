Life Share of Oklahoma honors organ donors and their families

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) -April is National Donate Life month and today the Jackson County Memorial Hospital raised a "Donate Life" flag in honor of all the organ donors and their families.



Workers from the hospital, along with people from the community shared personal stories about how donors helped save their life.

Life Share of Oklahoma's goal is to educate and inspire all Oklahomans to save lives by registering to be organ, eye and tissue donors.

The Hospital Liaison for Life Share of Oklahoma Ethan Hong said one organ donor can save up to eight lives.

"One tissue donor can enhance lives up to 75 people. In Oklahoma we have 800 on our waiting list and across the nation 115,000 people are on that waiting list waiting for a life saving transplant. So its definitely important to share that information and then live a legacy on through your organ donation after you passed," Hong said.

Hong said the flag will remain raised all month long, and life share will continue to raise awareness and honor the life of all organ, eye, tissue, and living donors.

