Life Share of Oklahoma honors organ donors and their families - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Life Share of Oklahoma honors organ donors and their families

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) -April is National Donate Life month and today the Jackson County Memorial Hospital raised a "Donate Life" flag in honor of all the organ donors and their families.

Workers from the hospital, along with people from the community shared personal stories about how donors helped save their life.

Life Share of Oklahoma's goal is to educate and inspire all Oklahomans to save lives by registering to be organ, eye and tissue donors.

The Hospital Liaison for Life Share of Oklahoma Ethan Hong said one organ donor can save up to eight lives.

"One tissue donor can enhance lives up to 75 people. In Oklahoma we have 800 on our waiting list and across the nation 115,000 people are on that waiting list waiting for a life saving transplant. So its definitely important to share that information and then live a legacy on through your organ donation after you passed," Hong said.

Hong said the flag will remain raised all month long, and life share will continue to raise awareness and honor the life of all organ, eye, tissue, and living donors.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump, China escalate trade dispute as markets tumble

    Trump, China escalate trade dispute as markets tumble

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:16:48 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:27 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:27:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.

    President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

    President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

  • Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:25:55 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:24:54 GMT

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

  • Facebook says it should have audited Cambridge Analytica

    Facebook says it should have audited Cambridge Analytica

    Friday, April 6 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:36:59 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:18 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:18:11 GMT
    Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.
    Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.
    •   
Powered by Frankly