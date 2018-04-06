Life Share of Oklahoma honors organ donors and their families

President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company is conducting audit of Cambridge Analytica's data use.