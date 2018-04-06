LPD holds awards banquet

President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.
The winter-like weather on Friday night is causing problems for some events planned for this weekend.
The winter-like weather on Friday night is causing problems for some events planned for this weekend.
As we have been talking about for the past month, Monday will be the official first day of the teacher walkout across Oklahoma.
As we have been talking about for the past month, Monday will be the official first day of the teacher walkout across Oklahoma.