LPD holds awards banquet

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department held its Annual Awards Banquet to honor officers recognized for their outstanding performance.

They were chosen as award recipients based on nominations from their fellow officers.

Lieutenant Robert Whittington was recognized as LPD's supervisor of the year — an honor he said he was humbled by.

"It's a big deal, a big accomplishment for me,” he said. “I think there's a lot of other supervisors I was up against, and I think they're just as deserving — if not more — than me. I wouldn't be here without them being who they are and teaching me along the way."



The awards banquet was initially meant to be held in March, but due to scheduling conflicts it was moved to Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.