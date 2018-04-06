Cold weather impacts weekend events

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Friday night's winter-like weather caused problems for several events planned for this weekend.

One of the events affected by the weather was Box City. The event, hosted by Family Promise of Lawton, had to move indoors at Cameron University and cancel the part that allows people to sleep in the boxes they made. Jason Hall said it also put a damper on the new angle the event is taking this year.

"Instead of trying to frame this as any kind of homeless stimulation, we're trying to get people together and build a box city where everyone has a home," he said.

Box City is now set up inside the Science Complex at Cameron and will remain there for the next week for students to see what was created.

The cold weather could also cause trouble for gardeners who planted their warm-weather plants early. Dana Franklin, the co-owner of Bedrock Nursery said it isn’t much somone can do when it gets this cold.

"I don't know if anything will help protect them from the freeze,” Franklin said. “Now, frost is a different story. You can kinda cover them, but once the temperatures go below freezing, sometimes nothing can help."

While outside plants could die, Franklin said that won't be the case for the Nursery, as they've turned the heaters on to make sure their plants make it through the cold.

"The plants won't get harmed in here because it's climate controlled in here," she said.

Meanwhile, the Lawton Farmers Market is still leaving its winter spot and moving to its outdoor location starting Saturday. Farmers market manager Keith Hall said it's not the weather he'd hoped for but says it's not deterring vendors.

"We are definitely going to be there,” Keith Hall said. “I hope to be there around 6:15 in the morning. I've had some vendors that I've already talked to that's planning on being there, maybe a little bit late but we're going to go on."

For anyone wanting to brave the cold weather for fresh produce, the Lawton Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. in the Great Plains Coliseum parking lot.

The cold weather also caused the Lawton Soccer Club to canceled games scheduled for Saturday morning and the Jackson County Big Day of Service has been postponed until next Saturday.

