One dead after shooting in Duncan - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

One dead after shooting in Duncan

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Police say a 19 year old girl is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:00 am at 737 Drexal Place, which is in the neighborhood right behind Duncan Middle School.

Police say they have one person in custody and there are no other suspects at this time.

One neighbor told 7News the area is usually pretty quiet.

