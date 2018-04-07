One dead after shooting in Duncan

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Police say a 19 year old girl is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:00 am at 737 Drexal Place, which is in the neighborhood right behind Duncan Middle School.

Police say they have one person in custody and there are no other suspects at this time.

One neighbor told 7News the area is usually pretty quiet.

Be sure to download the 7News app and we will keep you up to date with the latest information.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.