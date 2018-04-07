Student group holds town hall meeting about gun violence, education funding

Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Western Canada.
Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.
A local group called 'Lawton Students for Change' held a town hall meeting on Saturday to discuss issues that are affecting the community like education funding and gun legislation.
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
The torso armor Russell Crowe wore in his Oscar-winning role in "Gladiator" has eclipsed expectations at a Sydney auction, selling for 125,000 Australian dollars ($96,000).
