Lawton house fire under investigation - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton house fire under investigation

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton family was displaced after their home caught fire. Lawton fire officials say it happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday near Northwest Denver Avenue and 22nd Street. Four people were inside the home at the time, but no one was hurt.

The damage to the inside of the home prevents the family from being able to live their without renovations so the Red Cross was contacted to help.

How the fire started is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

